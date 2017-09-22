KARAK - The body of a missing person was found in an old well near Chongi area of Karak district on Thursday. The local police sources informed that a labourer, identified as Hassan Shah, a resident of North Waziristan, was missing since two days and his body was found in the well. Locals informed the Karak police about the body, who retrieved the body from the well. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Karak for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial.