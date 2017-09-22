SADIQABAD - The Case and Court Management Plan has been launched in the local courts of Sadiqabad tehsil under directives from Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Akhtar Hussain Kalyar will hear the cases of Saddr and Bhong Police stations, ADSJ Abdul Hameed will hear the cases of City and Court Sabzal Police stations while ADSJ Asif Siyal will hear the cases of Ahmedpur Lamma and Machka Police stations. Similarly, Civil Judge Sultan Tipu will hear cases of Bhong, Saddr and Machka Police stations including the cases of Section 30 of Kot Sabzal Police station.

Civil Judges - Sajid Mehmood and Abdul Qayyum will hear civil cases; Adil Anees will hear family cases and the cases of Kot Sabzal Police station.