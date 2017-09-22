China handed over 330 pieces of office equipment including laptops, computers, scanners, printers and projectors to Pakistan's parliament yesterday.

The handover ceremony was held at the premises of the parliament in the capital Islamabad. Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong and Pakistani Senate Secretary Amjed Pervez Malik signed a handover document on behalf of their respective sides.

Pakistani Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani expressed gratitude for China's donation at the ceremony attended also by senators, parliamentarians and other high officials.

Rabbani said the donation will help improve the working conditions of the Pakistani parliament, highlighting the friendship and exchanges between the two countries and two peoples.

The Chinese ambassador said enhancing bilateral exchanges is of great importance to deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation, especially to promote the bilateral policy coordination and people-to-people exchanges.

Sun expressed the hope that the two sides continue making joint efforts to push for the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor so as to better benefit the people of the two countries.