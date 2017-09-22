KARACHI (inp): A sessions court on Thursday issued arrest warrants of former MNA Farah Naz Isphani and ex-MPA Nadia Gabol, in relation to dual nationality case.

The court heard the case in which the two former lawmakers failed to appear despite repeated summons. The court while issuing the arrest warrants due to the lawmakers’ repeated absence, ordered that the two should be produced before it on September 23.

During the hearing, Farah Naz Ispahani’s advocate said that his client is abroad for medical treatment. Earlier, the court had rejected the acquittal pleas filed by former MPA Gabol and ex-MNA Ispahani. The memberships of Nadia Gabol and Farahnaz Ispahani were suspended by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in July 2012. The ECP had disqualified 11 lawmakers in relation to the dual nationality case under the apex court.