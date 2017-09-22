PESHAWAR - The death toll from dengue fever rose to 30 as the fatal disease claimed two more lives on Thursday while 270 other persons also tested positive for the virus.

A 45 years old man, Ihsan Ullah, son of Muhammad Ashraf, resident of Sufaid Dheri village had been admitted to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Tuesday after infected by the virus. He breathed last at the hospital.

Similarly, another patient identified as Armara, daughter of Muhammad Din, a dweller of Board Bazaar, had been brought to the KTH two days ago. She, however, died at the hospital. With the two deaths on Thursday, the dengue has so far killed a total of 30 people in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to data of dengue patients released by the Dengue Response Unit, Peshawar, a total of 1,680 people were tested for the virus at the three major hospitals, LRH, KTH and HMC. Of them, at least 270 people were tested positive, it said.

But, only 117 of them were admitted to the hospitals for treatment, while 134 were discharged after initial treatment. According to the Dengue Response Unit, at least 381 dengue patients were under treatment at different hospitals in the provincial metropolis.

Though, the health department has been struggling to overcome the dengue outbreak, however, the number of victims in the province continues to rise, which is alarming, health officials said.