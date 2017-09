Radio Pakistan reported, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry says the trend of impeding the development process must stop now.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday, he said Nawaz Sharif's disqualification had not only damaged democracy in the country but also halted development process.

Referring to Lahore High Courts orders for making Model Town Commission report public, Talal Chaudhry said the report has no legal status as trial has already been conducted.