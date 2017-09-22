Former president of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Ali Raza was arrested on Friday after Sindh High Court ordered.

The court set aside Raza's bail in a case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), alleging his involvement in Rs 18b scam.

Raza has been shifted to an undisclosed location and will be presented before NAB court on Saturday.

As many as 16 suspects have been named in the corruption case, and two accused are under custody.

The NAB prosecutor argued in court that the 2009 audit report of the bank had revealed irregularities and the State Bank of Pakistan had also expressed their reservations on the financial affairs of the bank.

He informed the court that along with Raza, NBP officials including, Imran Butt, Ibrar Beg, Imran Ghani and Bangladeshi citizens too were involved in the scam.