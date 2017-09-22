KASUR - A girl and two youth were abducted in separate incidents occurred in different areas of the district here the other day.

Arsalan Ali of Mand Dholan told the Mandi Usmanwala Police that his sister Bashiran Bibi, 19, was alone at home when suspect Aslam of Kanganpur along with accomplices abducted her. Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

On the other hand, Sift Elahi of Abdul Shakoor Colony told the B-Division Police that some unidentified suspects had abducted his 18-year-old son Umar Hussain.

In another incident, Abdul Majid of Rukanpura told the A-Division Police that his 14-year-old son Danish Ali runs a rickshaw and has been missing for last one month. “His rickshaw has been recovered from Old Lorry Adda while he himself is still missing and it is suspected that some had abducted him,” Abdul Majid said. The police are investigating.