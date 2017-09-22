The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday dismissed plea, seeking disqualification of Ayesha Gulalai as Member National Assembly (MNA).

A single judge bench of Justice Aamir Farooq announced the reserved judgment on Friday in petition moved by Kulsoom Khaliq Advocate in-person and remarked that petitioner should approach appropriate forum.

The petitioner appraise the court that Ayesha was elected MNA on the ticket of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and she remained in the said party and has so far not resigned from the party even after levelling baseless allegations against party chairman Imran Khan.

She alleged that Ayesha levelled baseless allegation without any solid proof and material.

She further said that she had been approaching the National Assembly speaker for disqualifying Ayesha but no action required under the law was taken so far.

The bench after going through the arguments placed by the litigants had reserved the judgment which was announced later on Friday, terming the plea non-maintainable.