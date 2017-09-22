ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has paid glowing tributes to the melody Queen Madam Noor Jahan on her 91st birth anniversary. In a message, she said Noor Jahan was an icon of music world and it would be difficult to find an exponent of art like her for centuries to come. The minister said the songs, amatory poems, poetic verses of Iqbal and Faiz and national songs sung by her had achieved immortality and still touched the hearts of millions across the world and her status as undisputed Queen of the vocalists remained unchallenged.