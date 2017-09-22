ISLAMABAD - A senior lawmaker from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) has warned that the tribesmen could march on Islamabad if they were continuously denied their basic constitutional rights.

Fata lawmaker Shah Gul Afridi while speaking at the National Assembly session on Thursday asked the government to make a constitutional amendment on the ‘Fata issue’, otherwise, the tribesmen of his area will stage a sit-in in Islamabad for an ‘indefinite’ period.

The House, on the last day of the 46th session, spent most of the time on Fata-related issues including the abolition of the Frontier Crimes Regulation, the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other issues.

The government assured the House to accept all the demands related to Fata including constitutional amendment provided all Fata parliamentarians were on the same page on the issues.

Gul Afridi, on point of order, asked the government to accept their demand for making an amendment to Fata reforms bill. “The beauty of Islamabad may attract the tribesmen and they would start living here, so they ought not to be compelled to come here,” Afridi warned by giving October 9 the deadline for acceptance of their genuine demands. Afridi was optimistic that the tribal people of his area would be joined by opposition parties and other people in Islamabad.

The government had blocked legislation on ‘30th amendment bill’ which calls for a merger of the tribal area with KP. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on a request of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, had reportedly directed treasury MNAs not go for legislation (amendment) on it. The 30th amendment bill calls for a merger of the tribal area with KP by adding 23 seats for FATA in the KP Assembly. Of FATA’s seats, 18 will be general, four reserved for women and one for religious minorities.

Minister for SAFRON Abdul Qadir, responding to the concerns raised by a FATA MNA, said that the prime minister will make a policy statement on FATA reforms on his return from the United States in 10 days.

“The FATA reforms package has been prepared after consultation with relevant stakeholders,” he said. The government has no issue to make any amendment if all FATA lawmakers (11 MNAs and eight senators) will raise the same demand. The minister assured the House to bring FATA into the mainstream in a period of five years. He said that a decision has also been taken to abolish the FCR. He said that Rs100 billion will also be spent on the development of tribal areas in order to bring them at par with KP and other developed areas of the country. “FATA reforms are no more a problem but a constitutional amendment is not necessary at this stage,” he said.

PTI MNA Shehryar Afridi, on point of order, said that the government was not serious in actual FATA reforms. “The FATA is under the control of the army and even political agents can’t move without permission,” he said, adding that FATA people were facing hardship in their areas.

Afridi was of the view that the actual figure of the FATA people was not shown in the national population census. “This is tantamount to staging a drama in the name of national interest, as only 5.6 million people have been shown in 6th population census,” he said while criticizing the National Action Plan (NAP).

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, responding to the concerns of the PTI MNA, said that it has become a fashion to criticize the NAP. “Out of 20 points of the NAP, a large number are related to provinces,” he claimed adding the federal government has been implementing the points related to it and the responsibility also rests with the provinces to play their part in implementing the NAP.

MQM’s walkout over population census figures

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) raised serious concerns over the figures of the 6th population census and the federal government’s apathy over the murder attempt on MQM’s Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan.

“The MQM reject the 6th population census and the government’s apathy over the murder attempt on our member,” said MQM’s Sheikh Salahuddin. MQM lawmakers also staged a token walkout from the House.

PTI MNA Asad Umar, on a point of order, asked the government to conduct an inquiry of the fire erupted at ‘Awami Markz’ and ‘Sunday Bazaar’ in Islamabad. “There is a need to give compensation to the victims as it was a state failure,” he said.

‘The apprenticeship bill, 2017’ passed

The government managed to get ‘The apprenticeship bill, 2017’ passed with majority votes. The bill was moved by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh-ur Rahman.

The ‘statement of objects and reasons’ of the bill says, “the government encourages developing, promoting and regulating a systematic apprenticeship programme in the industry to secure certain minimum standard of skills and vocational training facilities in various fields.”