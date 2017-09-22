ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said there was no legal value of the Justice Baqar Najafi Commission Report on the Model Town incident.

While speaking to journalists, Talal Chaudhry said the only thing that can happen from the commission report is filing of FIR and a trial, both of which have already happened.

He questioned the release of only one commission report, saying "in fact, all the commission reports not disclosed by the state should be made public with their recommendations implemented."

He added that the Sharif family and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is being targeted by making the report public.