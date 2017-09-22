NOORPUR THAL - Assistant Commissioner Nasir Wilayat chaired a meeting to review security arrangements being made for the upcoming holy month of Muharramul Harram.

Peace committee members, licence holders of processions and Majalis, local religious scholars and officials of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

The AC said that all available resources will be utilized to ensure peace across the tehsil. He added that Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) has also been tasked with ensuring cleanliness on Ashura. Later, the assistant commissioner visited main Imambargah of the tehsil and the routes fixed for processions.