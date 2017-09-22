Daughters of late Benazir Bhutto have called General Pervaiz Musharraf (retired) and former President of Pakistan, a coward and murderer, in response to his video message.

Yesterday a video by Musharraf was circulating on social media where he claims that former President Asif Ali Zardari, husband of Benazir Bhutto, had a hand in his wife’s death. Musharraf also said that Bait ullah Mehsood was his enemy why would he take his help in murdering Benazir.

To the video message Aseefa Bhutto and Bakhtawar Bhutto tweeted saying:

???? & he ran away crying like a coward. #Musharraf too busy on golf courses please come to Pakistan & face real courts #ArrestMusharraf https://t.co/Uqk41y9Ypd — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) September 21, 2017

Bakhtawar also pointed out that instead of playing golf he should return to Pakistan and face the courts.

Disgusted & appalled by media houses that are giving attention to this murderer, who ran away. #Shame #ArrestMusharraf — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) September 21, 2017

Aseefa also said that Musharraf is trying to blame the victim,

Blaming the victim. #ShameOnMusharraf — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) September 21, 2017

Benazir Bhutto the first female prime minister of Pakistan and daughter of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto died on 27 December 2007 in a terrorist attack in Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi.