The foreign ministry of Myanmar has summoned Pakistan's Ambassador to Yangon Dr Tariq to record a protest over Pakistan's ‘critical highlighting’ of the Rohingya issue on Friday.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry had summoned Myanmar's envoy in Islamabad, U Win Myint, to record a protest against the persecution of the Rohingya.

According to Radio Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua stressed for effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such violence; providing security to Rohingya Muslims and upholding their rights to live and move without fear and discrimination.

The ambassador had assured the foreign secretary to convey the concerns of the government and people of Pakistan to the Myanmar government.