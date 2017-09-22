AHMEDPUR EAST - PTI leader & former MNA Arif Aziz Sheikh accused the PML-N of utilising the state resources and machinery to win NA-120 by-election.

Talking to media here at Chanigoth, he said despite using state, PML-N popularity has been decreased by 11 percent in its stronghold. Arif Aziz greeted PTI candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid for her courage to contest an election supported by the government. He claimed that in next general elections, PTI will defeat N-league when it will contest election under the supervision of a caretaker government. He expressed his confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan who exposed corruption of the rulers.

Security reviewed

AC Tayyab visited Uch Sharif and inspected the routes fixed for mourning processions during the month of Muharram.

Municipal Committee Chairman Uch Sharif Makhdoom Syed Sebtain Haider Bukhari briefed the AC about the ongoing repair work on the routes. The AC directed the MC chairman and Chief Officer Aslam to expedite the repair process.

Earlier, AC TAyyab held a meeting of peace committee in his office. DSP Ghulam Dastgir Khan, Chairman Market Committee and President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Mian Younus, President Sarafa Association Mehar Abdul Rehman Anjum, Mepco SDO Irfan Manzoor attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the AC urged Ulema of all schools of thought to shun their petty differences and forge unity among Muslim Ummah. He underlined the need for spreading the message of peace of Islam to maintain peace and harmony in the district.

He said that security agencies will ensure foolproof security to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram. The participants assured the AC of their full support for the maintenance of law and order in the upcoming month.

Later, the participants prayed for the safety of the country and peace during Muharram.