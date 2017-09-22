National Accountability Bauru (NAB) pasted confiscation of property notice today, on the main gate of the Sharif’s resident in Jati Umra Lahore.

According to the NAB sources, this property cannot be sold to anyone.

Copies of the NAB notice also have been send to the Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Punjab Excise Department, District Commissioner Lahore, Defence Housing Authority and to all the banks of the country.

NAB Lahore office has already written letters to Nawaz Sharif and his children that under the section 23 of the NAB ordinance 99, that any violation of this order is punishable under sub-section A of the Section 23 of the NAB ordinance.

NAB also warned the Sharif children in the letter that transfer or sale of this property is a punishable crime.