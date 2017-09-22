ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid said on Thursday that a draft law has been prepared for a new national accountability body.

He said that the draft law of the new accountability body — National Accountability Commission (NAC) — would soon be introduced in the Parliament.

According to senior NAB official, Hamid while addressing as chief guest at the launching of Country Review Report of Pakistan under the first cycle of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), criticised and raised questions over the NAB ordinance, emphasizing the need for the new national accountability body with the new ordinance.

The launching ceremony of the Country Review Report was jointly organized by the NAB and the UNODC in compliance with the implementation of the review mechanism of the UNCAC at a local hotel. Except for the state-run media, private media was not invited to cover the event.

NAB spokesperson Asim Ali Nawazish, however, categorically denied that the law minister criticized and raised an objection to the NAB ordination.

According to a NAB press release, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid congratulated the NAB and other national stakeholders on successfully fulfilling this international obligation under the UNCAC.

It said that the UNCAC covers five main areas — preventive measures; criminalization and law enforcement; international cooperation; asset recovery, and technical assistance and information exchange. The spokesperson said that Pakistan has undergone its first review cycle of chapters III and IV of the UNCAC and was reviewed by Norway and Solomon Islands. As a result, the Country Review Report in compliance with the implementation review mechanism of the UNCAC has been completed, which is endorsed and approved by the government of Pakistan.

He said that the report highlights the progress of the government of Pakistan and the NAB in countering corruption and presents a set of recommendations and priorities in view of enhancing the institutional and operational framework and the capacity of the relevant institutions in Pakistan.

He said that the basic essence of this exercise of the country review is to improve the legislation of States parties to combat corruption and devise a mechanism for efficient and effective accountability, in addition, to promote and review its implementation.

According to the press release, Hamid said that NAB being designated the central authority of Pakistan under the UNCAC was the lead agency during this review process, whereas other national stakeholders which remained actively engaged with the review process were the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Interior, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Federal Investigation Agency, the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) and provincial Anti-Corruption Establishment(s).

He also said that the objective of the launch was to present the recommendations highlighting what has been achieved and what needs to be improved in cooperation with all the stakeholders.

The minister said that Pakistan was committed to the UNCAC in eradicating corruption by implementing its articles through an intensive approach to awareness, prevention, and enforcement.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry in his address said that the NAB on behalf of Pakistan has fulfilled its obligation under the UNCAC and completed its country review process under the first cycle, which involved a review of all anti-corruption laws, procedures, and mechanisms existing in Pakistan. He said that the Country Review of Pakistan was carried out by Norway and the Solomon Islands.

The Country Review Report and the Executive Summary give a fair picture of the existing criminal justice system dealing with the subjects under review pertaining to “criminalization and law enforcement” and “international cooperation”.

UNODC Country Representative Cesar Guedes highlighted that using international standards embodied in the UNCAC, UNODC, as the guardian of the Convention, supports State parties to strengthen their legal and regulatory frameworks, set preventive, enforcement and prosecutorial measures to address the most prevalent forms of corruption in both public and private sectors.

He further emphasized that the report would be one of the most significant milestones the government of Pakistan has undertaken in combating corruption. He appreciated and commended the efforts of the NAB that reflects the commitment and determination of Pakistan to take the necessary measures to emphasize a culture of lawfulness where all the citizens of Pakistan enjoy more efficient, effective and accountable system, hence providing better services to all.