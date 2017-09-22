ISLAMABAD - United States President Donald Trump has assured Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that there will be no discrimination against Pakistan, officials here said.

A senior official of the foreign ministry told The Nation, that Trump was ‘polite’ and ‘encouraging’ when he spoke to Abbasi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Abbasi briefly met Trump at a reception the US leader hosted for the world leaders attending the 72nd session of the UNGA. The interaction took place after Abbasi held a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence where they discussed bilateral issues and the Afghan situation.

Later, PM Abbasi told the American businessmen and investors: “President Trump was very positive about Pakistan.” The premier said he had told President Trump that Pakistan was committed to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Abbasi said: “Pakistan wants to move forward and remain engaged with the United States.”

Pakistan and the US were at loggerheads after US President Trump attacked Pakistan last month accusing it of providing ‘safe havens’ to the terrorists. Announcing his new policy for Afghanistan and South Asia, he also urged India to play a ‘bigger role’ in Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua told journalists after Abbasi-Pence meeting in New York, that the interaction was an ‘ice-breaker.’ She said the two sides had agreed that the US will send a delegation to Pakistan next month for talks.

The official at the foreign ministry said Trump seemed to have realised his harshness in the August speech and had changed his tone. “The meeting (between Abbasi and Trump) was cordial and both sides showed desire for engagement,” he told The Nation.

Pakistan, he said, was looking forward to the visit of the American delegation promised by Pence in his meeting with PM Abbasi.

Meanwhile, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir met on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York. Chaired by the Secretary General of the OIC Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, the meeting was attended by Recep Akdag, Deputy Prime Minster of Turkey, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia and Ambassador Boubacau Moussa Rilla, Director General of International Organisations, Niger.

All members of the Contact Group expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the UN Security Council to ensure the early implementation of its resolutions.

Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Ishtiaq Hameed were the representatives of the Kashmiri people in the Contact Group meeting.

In his statement, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan said that since 1989 due to the oppression unleashed by the Indian Occupation forces, more than 95,000 Kashmiris had been killed.

He said around 10,000 women had been raped in held Kashmir by the Indian forces. “Many of them had been ganged raped. During custody, worst forms of torture were being inflicted. There was absolute lawlessness in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. No human rights organisations were being allowed access to Kashmir, as India wants to hide its shameless acts of sheer barbarism against the oppressed Kashmiris,” Asif added.

Expressing deep concern over the grave situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the OIC Secretary General called for an immediate cessation of Indian oppression and atrocities and urged the government of India for peaceful settlement of the dispute, in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UNSC resolutions.

He said that though the Indian occupation forces could physically blind the Kashmiri people by their pellet guns, they could not block their vision for the realization of their right to self-determination.

Other participants also expressed grave concern at the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Masood Khan, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir also gave a detailed overview of the massive violations of human rights and international humanitarian law being carried out by the Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir.

The members of the OIC Contact Group expressed their complete solidarity with the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people. They reaffirmed their resolve to remain the voice of Kashmiris' at the international stage. The conclusions of the meeting were adopted and would be submitted for appropriate action of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC.

SHAFQAT ALI