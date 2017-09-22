JHELUM - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan said that the country cannot progress in the absence of justice while addressing a rally in Jhelum on Thursday.

A society only progresses when it favours the poor, he said.

He also said that change comes from grass root levels, he claimed: “When the standard of living of the poor risis then it raises the standard of the society.”

“China helped 0.5 million out of poverty, this is called economic justice,” the PTI chief added.

However, the rich are getting richer and poor getting poorer in Pakistan, he said. “The government has taken no steps to decrease poverty.”

The electricity is the most expensive in Pakistan.

“The rulers are looting the people’s money, as a result, the electricity prices are rising,” he added.

When a court disqualifies a person, he then asks “why was I disqualified”, PTI chief said while taking a jibe at former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He also stressed the importance of meritocracy in the country. “After judicial and economic justice comes merit.”

Giving the example of Australia, he said that the country has the best cricketers because of its merit system. Australians are always first when it even comes to Olympic games, he claimed.

However, not a single one of Pakistan’s players even qualified for the Olympics, Imran said, adding “This is because we have no system of merit.”

In the past, Pakistan teams have been crowned champions in cricket, hockey, and squash, he said.

However, no our athletes are disappearing because of lack of merit, he added.