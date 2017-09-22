ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday said its ties with the United States were back on track as both sides desired ‘continued engagement.’

Addressing a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had a good meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Both sides reiterated their desire for continued engagement. The US Vice President noted the importance of this relationship and underlined for continued partnership to pursue the objectives of peace and stability in the region. We also expect a meeting between the Foreign Minister and US Secretary of State to continue these conversations,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Abbasi, leading Pakistan’s delegation to the 72nd UNGA Session in New York, held bilateral meetings with the King of Jordan, Presidents of Turkey, Iran, Sri Lanka, and US Vice President. During the stay, he said, the Prime Minister would also have some more engagements.

Zakaria said Pakistan’s position on Afghanistan was very clear. “We have said it time and again that peace and stability in Afghanistan is not only in Pakistan’s interest, but also that of the entire region. During Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif’ recent visits to regional countries, there was a convergence of interest on the security situation in the region, including in Afghanistan,” he added. The spokesperson said the regional countries were concerned about the rise of Daesh and other terrorist elements within Afghanistan. “Pakistan believes that all initiatives for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan should be Afghan-owned and Afghan-led.

He said Pakistan’s Director General of the Military Operations visited Kabul on September 12 to hold a regional trilateral meeting on cooperation against Daesh with his US and Afghan counterparts.

This trilateral meeting, he said, was followed by bilateral meeting between DGMOs of Afghanistan and Pakistan. “During the meeting, various issues, including Counter-terrorism and border management were discussed. Afghan side committed to forward a proposed Action Plan based on the discussions that have taken place to Pakistan side for their views. Both sides agreed to hold Border Flag meetings and establish hotlines between the local commanders at the border,” he elaborated.

Asked about any chance of Prime Minister Abbasi or Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohamed Asif’s meeting with their Indian counterparts on the sidelines of UNGA, he said: “There is no such meeting scheduled.”

He said Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Russia in the first week of October. “Regular high level exchanges between the two sides in the past few years have set the stage for translating political goodwill into a substantial partnership in particular, in the field of defence,” he added.

Zakaria said last year, both countries held joint military exercise in September-October. “The army chief’s visit will contribute further strengthening of defence cooperation between the two countries,” he maintained.

To a question on India-Japan Joint Declaration issued at the conclusion of visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abeto India, he said, Pakistan had noted with disappointment the joint statement in which “an unwarranted reference on Pakistan” has been included. “Unfortunately, Japan’s subscribing to the Statement was uncalled for,” he added.

Moreover, he said, India was a country that had a known track record of perpetrating blatant human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and involvement in state sponsored terrorism in its neighbourhood.

“Given the fact, backed by solid evidences, that Indian state agencies, in collaboration with their terrorist organisations have staged numerous terrorist attacks on its own soil and blamed them on either Indian Muslims or alleged non-state actor in Pakistan, Japan’s endorsement of Indian viewpoint is highly regrettable. Compromising principles of inter-state relations and fair play for the sake of economic considerations in any situation is regrettable,” he contended.

Zakaria said Pakistan was a democratic Islamic society, where rights of minorities and every segment of society were guaranteed by the Constitution. “We have independent judiciary, vibrant civil society and free media. We continue to enhance these independent protections through legislative and administrative measures and establishment of institutions,” he said. The spokesperson said Pakistan was aware of the negative campaign against Pakistan for some years now. “The focus of campaign has been various aspects of human rights in Pakistan as well as territorial integrity of Pakistan,” he added.

This campaign, he said, had become more vicious since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publically acknowledged India’s role in Balochistan. “India has been hosting the anti-Pakistan elements in and outside India. India is involved in perpetrating and financing terrorism in Pakistan and funding anti-Pakistan activities in other countries as well. In the latest instance in which anti-Pakistan campaign organised in Geneva, one of your own Journalist colleague, Murtaza Ali Shah, gathered evidence and it transpired that Indian diplomatic mission in Geneva was funding the ‘Balochistan House’ and Balochistan Liberation Army which he reflected in his report,” the spokesperson said.

He said there were indeed other sources also that provide enabling environment to such entities to undermine Pakistan’s image and interests. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been and will continue to work with the UN and its Member States to ensure that individuals and organisations involved in such campaigns are not provided space on their territory,” Zakaria said. The spokesperson said Indian state involvement in perpetrating terrorism and terror financing within India, in Pakistan, in neighbouring states, in Kashmir, and use of Afghan soil for the same purpose was based on irrefutable evidences, confessions and testified by the statements of their own leaders and officials.

“India tries to convince the world through propaganda and false information that she is a victim of terrorism. India hides behind excuses and misleads the international community to avoid resolving issues through peaceful means,” he said.

On Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s mocking statement about Pakistan’s decision to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN, Zakaria said: “Kashmir dispute is internationally recognised with UN Security Council’s Resolutions pending implementation. The UNSC Resolutions promise right to self-determination for Kashmiris through an UN supervised plebiscite. India has been blatantly violating the UNSC Resolutions as well as the UN Charter by calling Kashmir its integral part.”

About a Pakistani national Asghar Ali languishing in jail in Afghanistan despite completion of his sentence in 2015, he said, the embassy of Pakistan in Kabul had raised this issue with the Afghan authorities at various levels with the ministry of foreign affairs as well as the National Security Adviser’s office.

“The issue was also formally raised on several meetings requesting the Afghan authorities to release Asghar Ali,” he said, adding: “Afghan Supreme Court has also ordered the concerned authorities to release him.”

SHAFQAT ALI