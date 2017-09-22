PAT, victims of Model Town incident and their families file petition in Lahore High Court, to place Punjab’s Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s name on Exit Control List.

Victims of Model Town incident are holding a protest outside Civil Secretariat in Lahore. Pakistan Awami Tehreek filed petition in LHC, seeking directives to put Punjab CM's name on ECL.

The protestors demand to public the judicial report in Model Town incident. They also chanted slogans against the home secretary. According to Ishtiaq Ch, a lawyer, said they will fight legally on every front.

While speaking to The Nation Hafiz Farooq, a protestor, said that the government should place CM Shahbaz and Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah’s names on ECL.