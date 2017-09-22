New York - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raised the issue of Kashmir with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Thursday and handed him a dossier documenting human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister urged the UN Secretary General to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir. He said it was necessary since India had closed all the doors on any dialogue.

The Prime Minister also briefed the UN Secretary General about ceasefire violations by Indian security forces along the Line of Control and said there had been around 600 violations this year alone. He pointed that only on Thursday four people have been martyred by Indian firing.

Prime Minister Abbasi and the UN Secretary General also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and agreed on the need for a negotiated settlement to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister also called for an expansion of UNMOGIP. The secretary general also conveyed the gratitude of the United Nations for Pakistan in its peacekeeping efforts.

The UN Secretary General said Pakistan is very dear to his heart and said he had visited the country many times.

The UN Secretary General said he himself witnessed Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations and he was a great admirer of Pakistan’s efforts in this regard.

The secretary general said he was also a great admirer of Pakistan’s democratic consolidation. The secretary general also fondly recalled his meetings with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also met Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba on the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly Session in New York on Thursday.

At the beginning of the meeting, the prime minister referred to the cordial and friendly relations that have existed between the two countries over the time. The Prime Minister of Nepal warmly reciprocated the sentiments of the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Abbasi reiterated the invitation to the Prime Minister of Nepal to visit Pakistan, at his convenience. The Prime Minister of Nepal also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Abbasi to visit Nepal at his convenience.

Prime Minister Abbasi expressed solidarity with the government and people of Nepal affected by the recent flooding and landslides, and said that Pakistan is providing financial assistance to Nepal to address the impact of the natural disaster.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba underscored Nepalese commitment to make SAARC a constructive forum for the region and to support Pakistan for the holding of the next SAARC Summit in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Abbasi thanked the Prime Minister of Nepal for this support and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to make SAARC a successful forum for the benefit of the people of the region.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further expand bilateral cooperation especially in the fields of trade and tourism.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abbasi Thursday met Pakistani nationals serving the United Nations and thanked them for the work they were doing to promote the organisation’s objectives to promote peace and security in the world.

Prime Minister Abbasi, who is in New York to attend the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, became the first prime minister to meet UN officials of Pakistani origin.

The prime minister briefed them on Pakistan’s economic progress, improved security situation and consolidation of democracy.

The prime minister answered a number of questions from the UN officials, who appreciated the opportunity to meet him. In that regard, they thanked Pakistani Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi for organising the meeting.

The prime minister told them that Pakistan had undertaken the largest anti-terrorism operation of the world and said hundreds and thousands of troops were involved in eliminating the terrorists from their hideouts.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, who participated in the meeting, also briefed them on key foreign policy questions.

