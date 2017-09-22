Gazain Marri, the son of late Baloch politician Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri, was arrested by police today upon his arrival at Quetta airport, reported Waqt News.

Khair Bakhsh Marri's son, wanted in the murder case of Justice Nawaz Marri, returned to Pakistan after spending 18 years of his self-imposed exile in Dubai.

According to the report, the counsel of Gazain Marri, Arbab Tahir Advocate said that they had already secured protective bail from the court and there was no justification for Marri's arrest.

Justice Nawaz Marri, the senior judge of Balochistan High Court, was killed in an attack on January 7, 2000, in the Zarghoon road area of Quetta.

Gazain Marri, Hyrbayar Marri and others were nominated in the murder case of Justice Nawaz Marri.