MULTAN - In order to monitor Muharram processions and majalis, the regional police have set up a state-of-the-art command and control room in RPO office which has started functioning from Friday (today).

The control room will do surveillance of Muharram activities in Multan, Vehari, Khanwal and Lodhran. Similarly, aerial surveillance of the Muharram processions will also be conducted and army will be called in case of any emergency.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimoori disclosed that the command and control system in all districts was linked with the control room and staff had been deployed to monitor the situation round the clock. He added that a vigilant eye would be kept on miscreants with the help of CCTV cameras. He said that walkthrough gates would be installed at the entrance of majalis and all participants would be frisked with metal detectors. He said that female participants would also be body searched by lady police.

He revealed that a total of 7876 cops will perform security duty to safeguard 912 self-flagellation processions and 3240 majalis in entire region. He added that 487 procession would be held in Multan, 128 Vehari, 196 Khanewal and 101 Lodhran. Similarly, as many as 1591 majalis will take place in Multan, 311 Vehari, 1036 Khanewal and 302 Lodhran. He claimed that foolproof security would be offered to the processions.

He said that Islam is the religion of peace and harmony and we must promote love and affection besides respecting one another’s beliefs during the days of Muharram. He declared that peace would be maintained with the help of religious leaders and members of peace committees. He urged upon the public to cooperate with police in crushing terrorists. He urged upon the people to immediately inform nearest police station or 15 police in case they located any suspicious person or object. He assured that the name of the informant would be kept secret.