SADIQABAD - A local PPP leader and candidate for PP-296 constituency Tariq Mehmood said that the PPP leadership has the capability to revolutionize the economy and social values of Pakistan.

Talking to The Nation, he vowed to strengthen the party network in Sadiqabad city under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood. He assured to make all-out efforts for the workers’ rights and adding that the country cannot afford political instability. He claimed that the PPP would sweep the next general elections with the public assistance. The party is working hard for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, he added. Shaukat Ali Khan, Jamshed Warraich, Sarwar Javed, Shakeel Ahmed and Mangal Khan others were also present on the occasion.

Gas shortage irk residents

Residents of Sadiqabad are faced with a great misery due to lack of gas supply. The authorities concerned have failed to restore the gas supply. Talking to The Nation, people said that gas supply remains suspended up to 18 hours which, they added, has made them unable to carry out their routine works.

They said even the women are unable to cook meal at homes. The gas shortage has also hit the industrial output, they added. They demanded the SNGPL authorities to look into the matter and resolve their problem.