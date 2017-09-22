PESHAWAR - The civil society activists on Thursday hailed extending KP Commission on the Status of Women Act 2016 to Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA), however; demanded true implementation of the law to ensure protection of women rights.

Qamar Nasim, representative of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), while speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday said that after delegation of powers to the KPCSW by the President of Pakistan and Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Act was extended to PATA and now the provincial social welfare department was able to implement the law in the region.

He also said that a resolution regarding pro-women laws was adopted by the provincial lawmakers in which they stressed the government to extend pro-women laws to PATA, so as the women would benefit from the legislations.

Qamar further said that extension of the KPCSW Act to PATA was a land mark achievement. He said that after its extension, the commission would now monitor mechanism and institutional procedures for redressing complaints regarding violation of women rights. He also called for quickly addressing individual grievances, providing facilities for social care and undertaking initiatives for efficient provision of justice and social services through the concerned forums and authorities.

On behalf of the KPCSW chairperson, Coordinator Abdul Qadir said that the commission had now the powers to review all provincial laws, rules and regulations affecting the status and rights of women and suggest repeal, amendments or new legislations essential to eliminate, safeguard and promote interest of women and achieve gender equity in accordance with the Constitution and obligations under international commitments, he added.

The civil society representatives vowed to acquaint the masses, particularly women of PATA, with the law and its benefits in order to make the women aware about their rights.

On the occasion, the participants endorsed the resolution demanding extension of all pro-women laws to PATA.