LAHORE - The Punjab government will challenge the Lahore High Court’s single bench decision given yesterday to make public Justice Baqar Ali Najafi’s report over Model Town killings of Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) workers on June 17, 2014.

The Advocate General Office, Punjab, will file Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) against the order of Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi who wanted the government to make public the inquiry report prepared by Justice Baqir Ali Najafi of the LHC on Model Town incident after recording statement of as many as 48 witnesses, perusing record and examining the circumstantial evidence. The Judicial Commission set up on the request of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif handed over the report to Punjab government on August 8, 2014. Since then officially the report was not made public although some excerpts of the same were discussed by the private TV channel. The PAT claims the chief minister, law minister and other high profile government functionaries had been held responsible for the killing of PAT workers while the government vehemently denied the charges.

Sources in the government quarters say Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was informed about the single bench order by the Home Department, held consultations with his legal wizards and gave consent to moving appeal against Justice Naqvi’s decision which had asked for prompt release of the report for public knowledge. Following the CM nod, the law officers at a meeting headed by Advocate General Punjab Shakeelur Rehman Khan studied the single bench order from different aspects and decided to move the ICA within next two days.

Sources say the CM also spoke to Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and discussed the impugned order.

Talking to media, Rana Sanaullah said the government had never shied of disclosing Justice Najafi’s report however they were waiting for the decision of the five-member full bench which was hearing six petitions on the same subject and had fixed next hearing of the case to September 25. He said Model Town killing case was already before the trial court after the matter passed through inquiry and investigations as such the PAT chairman statement before the media was not more than a bid to create media hype over report. Rana Sana said, “We held back official publication of the report because the case was before the full bench and its decision was awaited on the subject in hand.”

The law minister referred to Inquiry Act of 1959 and said, it was prerogative of the government to make or not make public a report which the government itself had sought through the judicial inquiry into a matter. He said the government was moving appeal against the order. “As the issue is before a five-member bench as such the single bench does not has jurisdiction to pass decision on the same bypassing the bench of higher strength.” He said during the course of proceedings of the case, they had also urged the single bench to refer the case to the full bench, but this point was not addressed. As such the single bench decision was defective in the eye of law, he added.

On the legal plain, the law minister further said, a judicial commission report in the present nature, aims only for government consumption and beyond that it had no legal and judicial relevance. Nor it has any value for evidence. He said the government is willing to officially release the report, however, the matter is subjudice before the full bench. Rana Sana said Justice Najafi’s report is harmless to the government as it carries neither advantage nor disadvantage for it. He said the inquiry tribunal in the report has only sought the measures which needed to prevent re-occurrence of any such incident in future and in light of that findings, a three-member committee of the government has also made recommendations.

The law minister said that the PAT earlier also wanted the report to be attached with the trial but the trial court declined the request whereupon the matter came before the larger bench of the LHC which also dismissed the request and held the report is only for the government consumption.