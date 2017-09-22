ISLAMABAD - The PML-N government in its fifth attempt failed to get ‘The right of access to information bill, 2017’ passed from the National Assembly proceedings due to lack of strength.

The opposition has been taking advantage of thin the presence of government lawmakers for the last around a week. The government side during the last week whenever tried legislation on ‘The right of access to information bill, 2017’ the opposition lawmakers pointed out lack of quorum.

In Thursday’s proceedings, a government lawmaker made an attempt for further legislation on the bill but PPP’s MNA Azra Fazal Pecheuho pointed out lack of quorum in the house. The chair, due to lack of strength in the house, suspended the proceedings for ten minutes.

The opposition parties have many reservations on this bill, which they had expressed when the bill was tabled in the house. The incumbent government, having 2/3 majority, can easily pass this bill with only 86 lawmakers (required strength for quorum) but it could not manage sufficient strength in a week. Around 70 lawmakers were present in the house when the government made a failed attempt to pass the bill.