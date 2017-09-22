TOBA TEK SINGH - PTI central vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has welcomed the direction of the Lahore High Court (LHC) urging the Punjab government to immediately divulge Justice Ali Baqar Najafi’s report regarding Model Town killings.

Addressing a press conference at Kamalia on Thursday after attending the Chehlum of ex-federal minister for information Khalid Ahmad Kharal, he criticised Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for speaking against Pakistan’s interests regarding terrorist activities in Pakistan. He said that in fact, he was using the language being used by Indian government against Pakistan. He also condemned such PML-N leaders as were, according to him, unwise friends of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and creating confrontation between Sharif family and the judiciary. As a result, he said, they were causing troubles for Nawaz Sharif.

Talking on PPP’s worst defeat in NA-120 by-election, he said the PPP’s downfall was due to the party leaders like ex-premiers Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. He said until flattering people were around Bilal Bhutto Zardari, he would remain unable to go forward in the politics. He said PTI had bulk of candidates for upcoming 2018 general elections and even now it had reached at a situation that it had several candidates in each constituency. PTI leader Chaudhry Ashfaq was also present.