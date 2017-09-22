Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani today showed displeasure and threatened to resign over the re-voting on an amendment to Article 60 of the Constitution.

According to media reports, Law Minister Zahid Hamid had requested Raza Rabbani to allow him permission to move a motion on re-voting on Article 60. To which Rabbani responded that he would not give permission on this matter, as voting had already been done once on the matter.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Farooq H Naik supported Hamid's plea.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, handed the Senate proceedings over to Deputy Chairman Maulana Ghafoor Haideri in protest and threatened to resign from his position.

Number of members of the Senate from opposition and treasury benches visited Rabbani’s chamber to resolve the matter.