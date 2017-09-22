KASUR - Unhygienic milk is being sold in Kasur city and its surrounding areas as milkmen in addition to water, also add some chemicals to milk so as to thicken it.

A survey report conducted by The Nation reveals that people have reportedly been falling victim to digestive disorders and gastrointestinal diseases due to consumption of adulterated milk. During the survey, people of different localities told this correspondent that 90 percent of milk obtained from cattle is supplied to Lahore. “Milkmen, therefore, add water and other chemicals i.e. cooking oil, dentonic, urea and hair removing powder to the milk to fulfil demand of the local market,” they alleged and adding that consumption of such milk, obviously, plays havoc with the people’s health. They said that there is a large number of people, especially children and the elderly ones who have been fallen prey to diseases due to consumption of adulterated milk. “Patients of stomach diseases are taken to the hospitals daily,” they added.

Citizens and social circles demanded that CM Punjab and higher authorities of the Health Department and Punjab Food Authority must take notice of the malpractice. They also demanded stern action against those playing havoc with the lives of the people.

Police arrest three

‘gamblers’

Police raided an alleged gambling point at a house and arrested three brothers here the other day.

Islam of Road Kot locality submitted a complaint to Kasur DPO Ismail Kharak that he and his brothers - Zafar and Ashfaq - along with other family members were at their house when ASI Nabeel Ahmed flanked by seven policemen entered the house and arrested them. “The cops snatched Rs200,000 from us and implicated us in a case on fake charges of gambling,” he alleged. The DPO directed SP (investigation) to launch inquiry into the incident.