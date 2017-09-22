ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Thursday demanded of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to resign from his post unless the corruption cases decided against him.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, which met under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, has asked the finance minister to step down from his position until corruption cases against him wrapped up.

The committee members said that news coverage of corruption cases against Ishaq Dar would damage the country and the finance ministry’s credibility. “Arrest warrants are causing bad name to Pakistan, we will advise him to leave the office,” said Mandviwalla. Other committee members from opposition parties also demanded resignations of the finance minister.

Senator Fateh Mohammad Hassani said that finance minister should resign at the time when NAB is investigating against him in corruption cases.

Senator Mohsin Aziz of PTI and Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour of ANP also demanded resignation from Ishaq Dar.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered reference against Ishaq Dar for possessing assets and funds beyond his known sources of income. According to Supreme Court verdict, the case against respondent Ishaq Dar witnessed a 91-time income increase (from Rs9.11 million to Rs831.70 million) in his assets within a short span of time.

The National Accountability Bank (NAB) on Wednesday seized bank accounts and properties of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar after an accountability court initiated proceedings against him in a corruption reference. The NAB also wrote to district governments, asking them to stop any transfer or disposal of the properties owned by Dar. The NAB team visited the minister’s Islamabad residence to execute his arrest warrants.

While the finance minister has extended his stay in London, as he was supposed to come back to Pakistan on September 20. Sources in the Ministry of Finance informed The Nation that the minister has not decided yet to resign from his post. They further informed that Dar would resign if the court rejects his pre-arrest bail petition.

Pressure is mounting on Ishaq Dar to step down from his post after alleged corruption cases. “Shocking how Finance Minister Dar refuses to resign in the wake of his arrest warrant and despite being investigated for money laundering and fraud,” PTI Chairman Imran Khan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has also asked Dar to resign from his post. “He (Ishaq Dar) should step down if he has some self-respect,” Ahmad said while talking to media. He further said that the finance minister degraded the country through money laundering.

The NAB prosecutor on Wednesday pleaded the accountability court to issue arrest warrants to ensure Dar's presence in court. Following this, the court went into a recess to decide on the bureau's plea and returned with the directions of ordering bailable warrants of arrest for the finance minister. The court ordered for submission of the bail bond of Rs1 million and adjourned the hearing until September 25, ordering Dar to be present in court at the next hearing.