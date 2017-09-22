ISLAMABAD - The Senate which met with Chairman Mina Raza Rabbani on Thursday suspended activities of Pakistan-Switzerland Friendship Group (PSFG) to protest the appearance of "Free Balochistan" posters in Geneva.

"According to the United Nations' Charter, no state can allow its soil to be used against another state," Rabbani said and added the Senate has decided to suspend PSFG activities till further notice.

The Senate Chairman claimed that the posters were an attack on Pakistan's sovereignty and demanded to know from Law Minister Zahid Hamid why the posters continue to be displayed in Switzerland even though Pakistan had summoned the Swiss ambassador and recorded its protest.

In their speeches, Senators from the opposition benches demanded action against Foreign Office and Pakistan's embassy in Switzerland for their failure to take appropriate action against the 'anti-state activity' in a foreign country claiming to be the champion of human rights, reiterated their demand to expel the Swiss ambassador from the country.

They described placing of Free Balochistan posters in Geneva as part of a conspiracy and silence of Swiss government over it.

The senators who spoke on the issue included Azam Khan Swati, Sehar Kamran, Sirajul Haq, Sussi Palejo and Noman Wazir.

A day earlier, Chairman Senate had also demanded expulsion of the Swiss ambassador from Pakistan for his country allowing anti-Pakistan activities and exporting terrorism to Pakistan.

The remarks came after Law Minister Zahid Hamid, on behalf of the foreign minister, made a statement in the house about a ‘Free Balochistan’ poster campaign being run by a designated terrorist organisation — the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) — in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to Law Minister India was behind ‘Free Balochistan’ campaign in Geneva.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Farukh Amil, had previously written to the Swiss authorities to take action against the posters after reports of their sighting.

Later, the House decided to constitute an eight-member special committee to make recommendations for improving the mandated functioning of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

Announcing the decision, Senate Chairman said that House is unanimously seeking to constitute a Special Committee comprising eight members four each from the treasury and opposition benches to recommend reforms to streamline the performance of FPSC.

Those who took part in the discussion on the FPSC report included Senator Wahab, Noman Wazir, Mohsin Aziz, Sehar kamran, Muzafar Hussan Shah, Taj Haider, Dr Jamal deni, Mohsin Leghari, Sirajul Haq, Shilbli FRaz, MUshahid Hussain Syed, and Azam Khan Swati.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for parliamentary affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said that the government would benefit from the recommendations of the Special Committee to improve FPSC performance. The House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10am.