LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leaving for London on Saturday (tomorrow).

The chief minister will depart through PIA flight on September 23 morning and come back on October 1, according to the air travel schedule of the PIA flight PK-757 and PK-758.

During his stay in London, the chief minister will inquire after his ailing sister-in-law, Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and also hold discussion with the former his elder brother Nawaz Sharif on political, party and legal issues which relate to the Sharifs at present.

It may be mentioned that the chief minister had arrived back here on September 13 after spending 12 days in London and had left for Turkey on September 15 after one day stay in the City.

He stayed in Turkey for three days.

It may be mentioned that after victory of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in Lahore by-election on September 17, her elder daughter Maryam Nawaz had also departed to London on September 18 to join her father, Nawaz Sharif, two brothers, and sister and other members of the Sharifs who had already flown there at different point in time.

After CM Shehbaz Sharif departure to London the whole Sharifs will be out of country.

The NAB court has issued notices to Nawaz Sharif and his children in four references while appeal has also been moved in the Supreme Court for reopening the Hudabiya Paper Mills reference which was shelved in 2014 by the LHC on the NAB request and enlist the entire Sharif members among the accused persons.

Media reports stated that the Chief Minister who had prolonged talks with the senior member of the party Ch Nisar Ali Khan the other day on party matters and party members concerns given the current political situation, will also share view on this subject with the former Prime Minister.