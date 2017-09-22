LAHORE - PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri has declared that the LHC decision regarding Model Town killings report established the involvement of the Punjab chief minister in the killings, and demanded that all those named in the FIR should be put on the exit control list, a step that disallows such people to leave the country.

“I feel Shehbaz Sharif will not come back to Pakistan as he fears his indictment in the case,” Qadri said in a press conference on Thursday which he addressed at PAT headquarters in Model Town soon after the announcement of LHC verdict in their favour.

The PAT had filed the appeal for making public Justice Ali Baqar Najafi Report on the Model Town incident which took the lives of 14 of PAT workers in a clash with Punjab police on June 17, 2014.

Qadri hailed the court verdict and termed it historic, the biggest achievement and a way forward to get justice for the families of the victims. He has long been claiming ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah were directly involved in killing of his followers.

Opposition parties including PTI, PPP, PML-Q, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sunni Ittehad Council and Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen also welcomed the LHC verdict and demanded of the government to immediately make public the report. Chaudhary Parvaiz Elahi, leader of PML-Q, and Sirajul Haq, JI chief, in separate statements, declared the court decision a ray of hope in getting justice for the families of Model Town victims.

Qadri said PAT will defend the court order in case the government goes for appeal. He ‘advised’ the Punjab chief minister to ‘surrender now’ before the law instead of wasting time. He earlier played a video clip of Punjab chief minister in which Shehbaz Sharif announced to hold a judicial inquiry into Model Town incident and tender resignation in case the inquiry declared him accused.

“Where your promises and claims have gone now Mr Shehbaz Sharif,” Qadri asked from the Punjab CM.

PAT chief said he had not read Justice Ali Baqar Najafi’s report but the attitude of Punjab CM over court order established Sharifs’ direct involvement in the killings.

“The Punjab government will have to be made public the report sooner or later. The court decision provided the families of innocent martyrs a ray of hope. Powerful Sharifs have to surrender before the law now. The time has come in Pakistan that weak people in society will also get justice,” said Qadri.