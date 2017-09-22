BUREWALA - DPO Umer Saeed Malik has said that Vehari police have taken great initiatives for the welfare of policemen and general public.

Addressing a police darbar and grand dinner of Burewala circle police officials on Wednesday, he claimed that the reforms introduced in the police department will change police culture and prove to be a unique example in Punjab. The DPO said that police officers, constables, Elite Force and traffic police are integral part of the system. He said that police have launched many projects for the welfare of policemen and public.

He informed that the establishment of a firing range, police café in police lines, renovation of waiting rooms at SDPO offices, provision of furniture to all 19 police stations in the district, establishment of Falcon Force, inter-district video linking system, fully air-conditioned ambulance service, public toilets, women desk, human rights cell, media house, traffic help centre, legal aid wing, information technology centre, MT section for the maintenance of police vehicles, betterment of police lockups, waiting rooms at police stations are the revolutionary steps introduced in the police department. The DPO appreciated the role of Ulema for creating intersects harmony among the masses and sought their assistance to maintain peace during Muharramul Harram. He asked the police officers to perform duty with honesty. On the occasion, DPO Umer Saeed listened to the public problems and issued orders for their resolution.