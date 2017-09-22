ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has said that the fate of Asia lied in the hands of Asian people and as the West has always exploited its manpower and resources to promote its hegemonic designs and imperialist agenda.

The chairman Senate expressed these views at ceremony held in connection with taking over of the IT equipment gifted by the Chinese Peoples Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) which was earlier promised by the Chairman of National Committee of CPPCC during his visit on the invitation of Chairman Senate in April this year.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that the gesture of good will would long be remembered and these gifts generated a feeling of brotherhood and comradeship. He said that friendship between the two sides had a legacy behind it and had withstood the destitute of time and strains. “It is a friendship which brings the peoples of Asia together and this century is truly the Asian century,” Raza Rabbani remarked while addressing the participants.

He said that by becoming the masters of their own destiny, the people of Asian continent would be in a much better position to play active role in global politics and counter the neo-colonialist and imperialist agenda which was aimed at destabilisation in countries under transition, forced regime changes and extended the tentacles of imperialism and neo-colonialism. The chair thanked the Chinese side and specially the leadership of CPPCC for the cooperation and generous gesture in the shape of IT equipment which he hoped would contribute in helping in modernizing the IT Department of the Senate Secretariat, improving the means of communication and converting the Pakistan Senate into an e-parliament.

Deputy Chairman Senate Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in his address said that friendship between the two was all weather and time tested. He termed CPEC a landmark initiative while cautioning that different forces were trying to create hurdles in the way of the project. However, nation is united and consensus and unanimity of opinion exists among the political leadership and armed forces and nation has resolved to make CPEC a success story.

Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik while expressing his gratitude regarded it a landmark event and said that this token of friendship would complement the Senate’s ongoing e-parliament initiatives and optimising the working of the house and committees. He said that cooperation between the two at macro and micro level was highly remarkable.

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said that this gift carried a message of love from Chinese people. He said that China and Pakistan were strategic cooperative partners and both enjoyed all weather friendship. He said that parliamentarians were the representatives of people and it was important to promote further parliamentary cooperation and deepen the mutually beneficial bilateral relations.