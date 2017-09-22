KASUR - A man of Manga Mandi allegedly hanged his wife for not bringing money from her parents here the other day.

According to police, Yasir was married to Shakila about few months back. His parents demanded money from Shakila. On refusal, Yasir hanged her to death. Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and registered a case against Yasir and three others on the complaint of the deceased’s brother. The accused, on the other hand, rejected the allegation, saying Shakila committed suicide for unknown reasons. Investigation is underway.