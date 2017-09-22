Chakwal - A married woman was killed for ‘honour’ in village Maira in the jurisdiction of Kallar Kahar Police Station.

Station House Officer Inspector Khizar Hayat, who is a complainant in the case, said that Shamaila Begum, who had run off with a man from Sargodha after ‘marrying him of her own free will’, was killed allegedly by her father Riaz Akbar with the help of two other accused, Imdad and Sadiq after she returned home.

According to the police, the suspected murderers threw the body on the road before the Kallar Kahar police took it into custody and shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Chakwal for an autopsy. The police, meanwhile, arrested Riaz Akbar and the search for the other two absconding accused is underway. The police in the FIR said that it was an episode of honour killing. The FIR had been registered under sections 311 and 302 and Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Ahmed is investigating the case, the police said.

Meanwhile, a fraudster was booked by the Chakwal City Police for making out a forged cheque of Rs1.2 million.

Feroz Akbar, a resident of Mohallah Dhoke Feroz, lodged a complaint with the police that Sajid Ghulam Sarwar, a resident of Muzaffargarh, who was working as a helper in his brick kiln and he had lent him Rs1.2 million. According to the complainant, when he asked the borrower to return the sum, he gave him a forged cheque as there was o money his account. ASI Shakeel Ahmed registered a case and investigation is underway.