GUJRAT - We must weigh our words before uttering them while communicating with others as our inappropriate choices are potentially capable of leading us to conflicts and wars and can spell all sorts of trouble for us, a renowned linguist and columnist has said.

“Promotion of scientific thinking and careful choice of expressions are some of the prerequisites for establishing a peaceful society. Our behaviour being in total contradiction to our faith and beliefs is also a major hurdle in the way of establishing peace. Elimination of fear is, in fact, promotion of peace,” renowned columnist and linguist Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar, who is also Director-General Urdu Science Board, told a seminar to mark the World Peace Day here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Thursday.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum with Dr Nasir as the chief guest and Dr Sahabzada Ahmad Nadeem guest of honour. CeLTS chairperson Dr Ghulam Ali was in the host’s chair and Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid moderated the ceremony. World Peace Day is celebrated on Sep 21. This year’s theme is ‘United for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All’.

Dr Zia underlined the role of universities in promotion of peace, saying promotion of the culture of dialogue is the shortest route to permanent peace. He expressed his hope that the country’s youth will prove themselves as ambassadors of peace and stability. Dr Sahabzada Ahamd Nadeem highlighted the significance of dialogue for permanent peace and stability. Dr Ghulam Ali underscored the need for proper comprehension of ideological conflicts between nations and individuals. He said translation studies can help build and strengthen relations between different nations and civilizations. “Tolerance creates empathy and compassion -the basic components of long-lasting peace,” Sheikh Rashid said. The participants later took part in a peace walk lead by the vice chancellor.