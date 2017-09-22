MULTAN - Students at a declamation contest stressed on Thursday the need for depicting Pakistan as a peaceful country before the world, saying all sections of society, especially the youth should play the role of responsible citizens.

The contest was organised by the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) under the theme “Role of Youth in promotion of Peace” in connection with 15th anniversary celebrations of Higher Education Commission. The students added that the youth need to act as patriot Pakistanis to put the country on path of peace and progress. “Pakistan is one of six countries in the world where the proportion of youth in total population is very high. Thus they can play a key role in national development,” they noted.

Speaking on the occasion, acting BZU vice chancellor Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad Chaudhry said that peace is the most wanted element in today’s world. He added that the country would witness an economic boom if we succeeded to maintain peace in Pakistan.

Dean Prof Tariq Mahmood Ansari stressed upon the students to work hard and fully utilise their capabilities to win laurels and bring pride to their parents, teachers and institutions. He said that he was happy that the students of BZU were hard working and peaceful.

Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ashraf khan said that the system of the country was totally dependent on the youth. He asked the students to focus their studies. “We need to raise literacy rate as literacy is vital to maintaining peace in the world,” he asserted. He said that the young people were the ones who could become flag bearers of peace anywhere in the world. He hoped that the 15 year celebrations of HEC would promote a positive trend among the students and these activities would continue for one week.

Dr Muqarrab Akbar said on this occasion that the youth always played a key role in changing world’s history. He added that the big names like Mohammad bin Qasim and Arfa Karim were young people who would be remembered by the history forever. Dr Razia Shabana and Dr. Farhan Hanif also spoke on this occasion.

Later on, students participated in a peace walk under the leadership of Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan. The students marched up to Bank Chowk from IMS.­