New York - Pakistan sees ‘zero’ political or military role for India in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Wednesday, weeks after US President Donald Trump sought more help from New Delhi to bring peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Asked about India’s role in Afghanistan, Abbasi said, ‘Zero’. “We don’t foresee any political or military role for India in Afghanistan. I think it will just complicate the situation and it will not resolve anything. So if they want to do economic assistance, that’s their prerogative, but we don’t accept or see any role politically or militarily for India in Afghanistan,” Abbasi said.

“Do you see a business role for them in Afghanistan as investors?” he was asked. “That’s up to them. All countries have the right to trade with each other, invest in other countries. So if they want to do that and India has invested in Afghanistan in the past,” Abbasi said.

Abbasi dismissed the question of links between the Haqqani network and Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI. “..We do not condone any activities by any organisation to pose a terrorist threat within Pakistan or to export it to other countries,” Abbasi said. Abbasi said nobody wants peace more in Afghanistan than Pakistan. “This perception that there are (terrorist) sanctuaries is absolutely not correct. We have defeated the enemy on our own territory. We have destroyed the sanctuaries,” he said.

“And today the cross-border incursions, if they happen, are from Afghanistan into Pakistan to attack our forces,” he added.

“We have told Afghans that if there is any sanctuary that they can give us coordinates for, we will take action against that sanctuary. As far as we are concerned, today no sanctuaries exist on Pakistani soil from which any activity takes place against Afghanistan,” Abbasi claimed.

Asked about the presence of terrorist groups and individuals like Hafeez Saeed in Pakistan, Abbasi said he belonged to a proscribed organisation. “We have taken action against him. He is in house arrest. In the recent by-election, the candidate did use his picture in an election poster, which is illegal to do, and action will be taken against him by the election commission,” he said.

“We have taken action in the past and will act where it’s required. He (Saeed) has been under detention for over 2-3 years now,” he said.

Addressing a New York audience at an event organised by the Council on Foreign Relations, Abbasi said Pakistan wanted its relationship with the US to move forward despite differences.

“It’s a relationship that goes beyond Afghanistan. It’s 70 years old, and we view it in that context. And we are engaged today. We want this relationship to move forward. And I don’t see any obstacles in that process,” Abbasi said.

“The objective is the same: to fight terror and bring peace to Afghanistan. So that’s our policy, and I think our performance on the ground proves that that we’ve fought terror, we defeated terror on our soil, and we intend to continue with that,” he said. Responding to a question about US drone strike, Abbasi said all the forces operating in the region have to respect Pakistani sovereignty. “That s the way it should be. We respect Afghan sovereignty, they should respect our sovereignty. And bases are provided as requested. I don’t think there is a need for bases anymore on our territory,” he said.

Pakistan, he said, wanted to expand its economic relationship with the US. Talking about the economy, Abbasi said the Pakistan economy has done well in the last four years. “We’ve been able to achieve over 5.3 per cent growth. And we’ll be looking at six percent sustained growth over the next few years,” he predicted.

Terming stability critical, he said Pakistan is a large market. “And I think it will be a growing market. We are projected to have a middle class of about 100 million people by 2025. There are many institutions out there that predict Pakistan to be one of the top 20 economies in the world by 2030. We are a very youthful population. Sixty percent are less than 30 years old.”

Talking about democracy, Abbasi quipped, “Democracy has taken root in Pakistan. On July 28th, we—when we had breakfast, we had a government. When we had lunch, there was no government. So we got to the decision that we do not necessarily agree with, but we honoured it, got implemented, the prime minister left office. The party met the next day. They took the decision to nominate me as their candidate, and three days later I got elected, and here I am.”

Abbasi said democracy and stability of policy have taken root in Pakistan. “We are already vibrant and free press. Most of us believe they’re maybe too free. But that’s the reality. So that is there.”

Abbasi stated the country suffered economic losses worth over $120 billion in fight against terrorism. He clarified that Pakistan fought the war with its own resources and defeated the terrorists. In response to a question about US aid, Abbasi said “I was just checking the record, and found we never billed the US forces for ground logistics or for air logistics across our territory. So any conception that there has been a massive support to the Pakistan armed forces is not correct.”

When asked if Pakistan would oppose resumption of drone strikes, Abbasi said “No, no. We cannot condone that. We cannot allow that. I think the sovereignty of our territory has to be respected. And this is a decision that only the Parliament can make.”

Talking about Pakistan’s nuclear programme, Abbasi said “We have a very robust and secure command-and-control system over our strategic nuclear assets. It’s a process that has complete civilian oversight through the National Command Authority.”

“We have developed short-range nuclear weapons as a counter to the Cold Start doctrine that India has developed.”

Referring to Indian aggression along the Line of Control in Kashmir, the prime minister said it is mostly to draw attention away from the genuine struggle of the Kashmiri people.

In response to a question about the next step with regards to India, Abbasi said the “core issues have to be resolved first,” adding Pakistan wants normal relations with India, but on the basis of trust and respect.

Abbasi also called for a similar nuclear deal with Pakistan that the US signed with India.

In response to a question about the blasphemy law, Abbasi said the laws in the country are very clear, and it’s only up to the Parliament to amend the laws. “The job of the government is to make sure that the laws are not abused and innocent people are not prosecuted or prosecuted. So that’s my primary job.”

When asked about the health and progress of Dr Shakil Afridi, Abbasi said Dr Afridi is in detention and under trial for violating the laws of the country. “And as far as I recall, there’s no health issues with him. His family has been meeting him, I believe, yeah.”

The dispute between India and Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty can be resolved within the context of the agreement itself, Abbasi said and added there were provisions in the treaty on how to resolve the dispute. "It's a legal issue now. And it can be resolved within the context of the agreement," Abbasi said. "That's been our stance from day one, that the issue should be resolved as per the provisions of the agreement, which are very clear. I think the World Bank also appreciates our viewpoint," Abbasi said.