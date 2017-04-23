QUETTA - Tightening the noose around terrorists, the personnel of law-enforcement agencies conducted search operations under Raddul Fassad in the vicinity of Quetta and Panjgur and nabbed 33 suspects.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers of Balochistan Frontier Corps and other intelligence agencies spearheaded crackdowns against terrorists in Margat, on the outskirts of Quetta, and held three suspects. The security forces recovered 3kg explosive material, detonators and communication instruments, besides demolishing three camps of terrorists.

The security personnel, conducting search operations in Gachak, Panjgur, held 30 suspects for allegedly having links with militant organizations. The forces also seized two SMGs and hundreds of rounds.

The suspected persons are being investigated, said an ISPR statement.