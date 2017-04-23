FAISALABAD-Firing a broadside at PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari, State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Saturday dubbed Mr Zardari the biggest terrorist of the country and mother of all evils, demanding name of the former president should be placed in ECL.

"Asif Zardari is the biggest terrorist and mother of all evils. His name should be placed in ECL while Aitzaz Ahsan got contracts of LPG in the name of his wife," the outspoken MNA leader said while talking to the media persons in Fesco Headquarters here on Saturday.

The state minister claimed that Lyari gangsters ringleader Uzair Baloch has disclosed about the illegal occupation of land worth million of rupees around Bilawal house. "Those who have illegal occupied land should be hanged upside down", he declared.

He said that the PML-N respects Supreme Court decision in Panama case. "We respect those judges who wrote note against the Prime Minister as well as the judges who talked of a JIT constitution," he pointed out, adding that the government would also accept the decision of JIT in letter and spirit.

He went on to say Aitzaz Ahsan blamed security agencies, adding that Mr Ahsan obtained contract of LPG in the name of his wife. "The plundered hard-earned money of public exchequer runs in your every vein," he said in veiled criticism on the opponents.

Abid Sher Ali held that Asif Zardari is "the chief of land mafia in Sindh." "The trail of footprints of the disclosures made by Uzair Baloch leading to the home of PPP co-chairman and he should be tried in military court according to the statement made by Uzair Baloch," he demanded.

He regretted that the arrest of Ayyan Ali triggered convulsion in the bellies of PPP top brass, adding Asif Zardari provided shelter in Aiwan-e-Sadr to those who had hatched conspiracy against the country. "Asif Zardari is steeped in corruption, loot and plunder and terrorism from top to toe," he charged.

The minister said that Asif Zardari is raising questions over joint investigation team (JIT) that is being formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, but he is forgetting the fact that his name is also coming forward in the JIT that was made in Dr Asim's case.

"Those who are mocking us over Landhi jail are the same people who cried when Dr Asim and Ayyan Ali were arrested," he criticised.

The Minister of State for Water and Power asked how did Zardari become Mr 1000 percent from Mr 10 percent? He also demanded the money trail of Swiss accounts and Surrey Palace.

The state minister demanded that JIT should be formed on the disclosures made by Zulfiqar Mirza.

"Known as Mr 10 percent to 1000 percent and those who purchased Surrey Palace are teaching us lesson of morality," he remarked.

The minister claimed that PTI chairman used to call Asif Ali Zardari a robber, and has now joined hands with him. Abid Sher Ali advised that Imran Khan should now stop crying and do some work practically.

Talking about Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed, he made some interesting comments and said, "Mar gaya mardood, na fateha na durood" (It is no use to discuss those people who have now become a part of the past).

Regarding demand made by former chief justice of Pakistan Chaudhry Iftikhar Ali about the resignation of the PM, Abid Sher Ali said that where his (ex-CJ) morality was sleeping when allegations of corruption were levelled against his son Arsalan Iftikhar.

PPP, PTI CONDEMN ALLEGATIONS

TV CHANNEL ADDS: PPP and PTI strongly condemned the statements given by Abid Sher Ali. PPP Punjab President Qamaruz Zaman Kaira while talking to Dunya News said that the 'abusing brigade' of PML-N has now come down to personal level.

Mr Kaira said that Abid Sher Ali should first answer the questions of Rana Sanaullah. "Nobody's family is hidden from anyone, only one press conference will open all the secrets of his family," the PPP stalwart claimed. He asked that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should keep a check on the language of his workers.

PPP Senator Saeed Ghani said the PML-N is afraid that if the PPP gets stronger than they no longer will remain in power. PTI leader Arif Alvi said that everybody knows which parties have done the deal with each other. He said that politicians should do criticism on one another, but within the limits of morality. Arif Alvi said that attack on personal lives is an alarming situation.

Alvi continued that what Abid Sher Ali said about Asif Ali Zardari is correct. He said that Imran Khan has badly trapped Nawaz Sharif and his followers in Panama case.