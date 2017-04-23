MARDAN - The participants of an all-parties conference held here on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the police investigation into Mashal murder case, saying the force itself was responsible for the incident.

The conference was attended by Dr Ata-ur-Rahman of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Shahid Bacha and Ayaz Saifi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) General Secretary Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk and Maulana Amanat Shah, Inayat Bacha of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Ikramulllah Shahid, Abbas Sani of Awami National Party (ANP), Fayaz Khan of Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Pakistan (JUP), Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Mardan President Ihsan Bacha, trade union activist Zahir Shah and other key personalities from different walks of life.

The leaders were of the view that Mardan police acted as silent spectators while mobbing students lynched Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM) for the alleged blasphemy. They said the police could not carry out impartial investigation into the matter because it had become a party in the case.

The conference, held at Bagh Mosque, under the banner of Muttahida Deeni Mahaz, was aimed at devising a way forward after the incident. A special committee, comprising representatives of the said political parties, was constituted to carry out impartial probe into the incident within one week.

The speakers warned against amendments to blasphemy laws, saying such attempts would not be tolerated. “We will not let secular forces succeed in their vested designs in the garb of the lynching incident,” they said and asked the officials concerned to set free innocent people detained by police after occurrence of the incident on premises of the university.

They welcomed the suo motu action by the Supreme Court. However, they asked the apex court to make public the results of the investigation report so that the nation could know the real situation. The speakers affirmed they considered the disfigurement of a dead body un-Islamic and inhuman act. They also demanded inclusion of the university administration and local police in the investigation. It was decided by the participants that the special committee would present its inquiry report within next seven days after examining all aspects of the lynching incident.

The special committee would also carry out investigations in the light of the available stuff in connection with the alleged commission of blasphemy by Mashal Khan.

The conference also decided that all political and religious parties would carry out Hubb-e-Rasul (PBUH) rally on April 28.

‘ANTI-STATE ELEMENTS BEHIND

CHITRAL INCIDENT’

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: Activists of Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat while expressing concern over attempts to deteriorate law and order situations in Chitral after a mentally unstable person allegedly committed blasphemy, stressed local authorities on Saturday to conduct probe into the matter.

The activists of Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) took out a protest rally led by its local leaders Muhibur-Rahman Farooqi, Shamsul Nabi and others in front of the press club. The protestors were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans, demanding stern action against the person involved in blasphemy as well as those they alleged for trying to sabotage peace in Chitral.

On the occasion, while talking to media persons, the protesters said 22-year-old Rasheed, son of Muhammad Din, had committed blasphemy during Friday sermon at the famous Shahi mosque and then immediately sought apology when people stood up to beat him. Prayer leader of the mosque handed him over to police, the protesters continued, adding that later an enraged mob had attacked the police station and tried to break its gate.

“It seems that anti-state elements are behind the incident”, the protesters said, adding that their motive was to destroy the peaceful environment in Chitral. The protesters expressed resentment over people taking the law into their hands and storming police station.

They stressed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government and district administration to sense gravity of the situation and immediately conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and ensure exemplary punishment to the culprit if found guilty for blasphemy, and also arrest those who were allegedly trying to create law and order issue in Chitral.