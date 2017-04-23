FAISALABAD:-Another patient of chickenpox died here in Allied Hospital on Saturday, taking the death toll from the contagious disease to 15 in the region. According to reports, the patient succumbed to chickenpox was identified as 30-year-old Shahid. Two more patients of chickenpox are on ventilator in critical condition in the hospital, doctors said.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Apr-2017 here.
Chickenpox toll reaches 15 in Faisalabad
comments powered by Disqus