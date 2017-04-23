ISLAMABAD - As the sulking Chairman Senate is out to grab more powers for the Upper House, the government has agreed to accept some of his proposals but the long-drawn battle of the house representing the federating units to get supremacy equal to the National Assembly is not yet over.

In the last sitting of the Senate, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani stunned many by voluntarily offering to resign for the inaction on the part of government by not taking the house business seriously.

Mian Raza Rabbani, a real brain behind the landmark 18th Constitutional Amendment and known for his bold stance on government-parliamentary as well civil-military relations, is struggling hard to get powers for the ‘House of Federation’ since he took oath of his office in March 2015.

The government through back door negotiations led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, a close aide to the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, succeeded in convincing Rabbani to take back his announcement of resignation and suspension of official work.

As Rabbani’s predominately grievance against the government was absence of the ministers and ministries’ lack lustre response in answering the questions, the Prime Minister addressed the issue by sending a letter to all his cabinet members and the ministries. The letter asked the ministries to give top priority to the parliamentary business otherwise these would be responsible for any lapse.

This is not the first time that Chairman Senate has moved to fight for the rights of the Upper House, he had issued many warnings to the ministers for their absence in the past and at one time also banned the entry of Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif in the house for entire session. The ministers have been made bound to respond to the points of public concerns raised in the house.

Some critics say that such moves on the part of Chairman Senate are more for grabbing the media attention than anything else while critics called it a ‘political drama’. To prove their point, they say that Rabbani surrendered only two days after his announcement of resignation.

Many lawmakers in the house believe that Senate was earlier a neglected house mainly because the government and the members of the Lower House believe that senators don’t have direct mandate of the public as they come through indirect election. Secondly, the Senate has no powers over the money bill — a long desire of the house to get powers over money matters.

But as a first step to get the financial powers, the Senate for the first time in the history has got representation in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly and this happened only because of the efforts of incumbent Chairman Senate. The chair ruled that the Senate will form its own PAC if the government did not give it representation in the PAC. The house now has representation of six senators in the PAC headed by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah.

Now, the presence of ministers and state ministers has drastically increased in the house after the threat of Rabbani to resign.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar, a veteran lawmaker, said that with the measures taken by the Senate under supervision of the present Chairman have restored the prestige of the Upper House, being the representative of federating units. “These measures include having representation of Senate in the PAC, representation of Senate in the parliamentary committees and the giving powers of the Chairman Senate to summon the joint sitting to consider a bill passed by the house but lapsed in the NA,” he said. He explained that earlier the government had the prerogative to summon the joint sitting. These are the measure which didn’t require a constitutional amendment. “Now the Upper House has established itself as representative of the provinces. But a lot more needs to be done and major one is giving financial powers to the Senate because the house cannot fulfil its role as representative of the federation without it,” Babar said.

MQM Senator Tahir Mashhadi, who is the main author of the present Senate rules of business, said that there was a lot of improvement in the Senate working under the Rabbani and all these moves have long-lasting effects on the present parliamentary system. The chairman for the first time brought the concept of the Committee of the Whole House in which any one of government functionary could be summoned or invited for his input. “We are considering inviting Chief of the Army Staff in the Whole Committee after the Chief Justice of Pakistan.” He added. Now the Senate used to discuss more national issues than the past, the standing committees have been strengthened than NA, he said.

“During the last two years, we have made the government more answerable to the house and the bureaucracy as well,” Mashhadi said adding that the presence of the government officials during the sittings and the committees had been made compulsory. Now a proper follow up was being made of the recommendations of the committees that were not earlier done and the government had been made bound to comply with the directions of the committees and the house, he said. “Here is a complete transformation of Senate and the house had been brought into electronic age as well,” he added. But we want more powers that include equality of votes of the Senate in the joint sitting as earlier the Upper House has 104 votes as compared to 342 votes of the Lower House, he explained. The other thing is giving powers to the Chairman Senate in formation of parliamentary committees and to supervise these as earlier only Speaker National Assembly used to do this, he added.

On last Monday, when Chairman Senate resumed his chair in the house withdrawing his announcement of resignation, he also mentioned, the points on which the government had agreed. The government has assured that it was ready to hold discussions on the earlier resolution passed by the Senate to enhance its powers, he had said.

IMRAN MUKHTAR