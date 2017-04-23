Four Frontier Corps personnel were killed and three others injured in a roadside blast in Balochistan.

Security sources said unidentified miscreants targeted a convoy of security forces in Balochistan's Kech district on Sunday evening.

Four men died on the spot and three others were injured. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police and a large contingent of FC arrived at the spot shortly after the incident and investigations into the attack have started.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.