FAISALABAD-The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with German universities including Julius-Maximilians-University of Wurzburg and University of Bonn to collaborate in the areas of research and academia.

The first MoU was inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad and Dr Bernhard Tischbein from University of Bonn whereas Christopher Willi Conrad from University of Wurzburg, and the UAF vice chancellor signed the second MoU. The UAF and University of Bonn will cooperate in academic research and establishing projects in the future. They will jointly work on modern technologies to reduce cotton production and showed determination through applied research and capacity building.

In the second MoU, they vowed to make collective efforts to boost research and capacity building by exchanging academic information and providing opportunities for interactions between the students and faculty of both the universities.

The exchange of teachers and students will also be carried out. They would also support activities such as joint research, conferences and seminars etc.